Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma pledge to help people hit by floods in Assam, Bihar

Over 16 lakh people in 1,536 villages across 21 of Assam's 33 districts are still affected by flood, according to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials.

Published: 30th July 2020 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma arrive for the Indian Sports Honours awards in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: India cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma have pledged to help people hit by the devastating floods in Assam and Bihar.

Over 16 lakh people in 1,536 villages across 21 of Assam's 33 districts are still affected by flood, according to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials. More than 100 human lives have been lost in the state due to floods.

In Bihar, more than 20 lakh people have been affected by the floods and many lives have been lost.

Kohli took to social media on Thursday to announce his support to three organisations which, according to him, have been doing credible work in this regard.

"While our country is in the midst of coronavirus pandemic, people in Assam and Bihar are also suffering due to the devastating floods that have affected so many lives and livelihood," Kohli wrote on his Twitter handle.

"While we continue to pray for the people of Assam and Bihar, Anushka and I have also pledged to help those in need by supporting these three organisations that have been doing credible work in flood relief and welfare.

"If this resonates with you, please reach out to support these states through these organisations," he added.

Earlier, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen had also expressed sympathy towards the people of Assam and had tweeted: "My thoughts are with all the most beautiful people I met during my trip to Assam in March, where the horrible life-threatening flood is currently destroying lives. PLEASE BE SAFE!"

India football captain Sunil Chhetri had also called for attention and assistance for the northeastern state which has been battling with floods amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Along with the prayers, Assam needs as much attention and help as possible to recover from the floods it is under," Chhetri had said in a tweet.

"There's been considerable loss of life -- both man and animal and I can only sincerely hope that the numbers don't rise," he added.

