STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

We are looking to fill 30-50 per cent of stadiums during IPL in UAE: Emirates Cricket Board

The UAE has little over 6000 active cases of COVID-19 and the overall situation around the pandemic is under control.

Published: 31st July 2020 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

IPL Cup

IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Emirates Cricket Board is eager to fill up 30-50 per cent of the stadiums with spectators when the IPL is held in the UAE provided the government there approves, its secretary Mubashshir Usmani told PTI on Friday.

While announcing the dates of the IPL, its chairman Brijesh Patel had told PTI that the decision on letting in fans during the September 19-November 8 event will be taken by the UAE government.

Having announced the dates, the BCCI too is awaiting the final approval from the Indian government to host the IPL in the UAE.

"Once we get the confirmation from the BCCI (on Indian government's approval), we will go to our government with the complete proposal and SOPs which will be prepared by us and the BCCI," said Usmani over phone.

"We will definitely want our people to experience this prestigious event but it is totally the government's decision. For most events here, the number ranges from thirty to 50 percent capacity, we are looking at a similar number.

"We are hopeful of getting our government's approval on that," he added.

The UAE has little over 6000 active cases of COVID-19 and the overall situation around the pandemic is under control.

However, the 2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens event, scheduled in November, has been cancelled for the first time sine 1970 due to the coronavirus threat.

Usmani allayed concerns over the safety of the IPL.

"The UAE government has been very efficient in bringing down the case numbers. We are almost living a normal life with certain rules and protocols to be followed.

"And with the IPL still some time way, we will be in an even better place than what it is right now."

The IPL Governing Council will meet on Sunday to finalise the logistics and SOP for the world's biggest T20 league.

Usmani said the UAE is ready to host the event and is only awaiting the Indian government's approval, "which should come through soon", going by what Patel said at the time of announcing the tournament dates.

"We are still waiting to hear from the BCCI on the Indian government's approval. Having said that, we are ready," Usmani said.

"We have plug and play facilities here and have informed them (officials at Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah stadiums) to be ready and they are fully aware of it."

Teams will be arriving in the UAE three-four weeks in advance for training.

Most players have not had proper training in India since the lockdown was enforced in March.

Asked if managing the training schedules of eight teams will be a challenge, Usmani said: "UAE is blessed with the support of private infrastructure. We are able to deliver such events and have delivered before. Last year, we hosted the T20 World Cup qualifier which had 14 teams."

The UAE had partially hosted the IPL in 2014 due to the general elections in India.

"Last time also, it contributed significantly to the UAE economy.  With the full tournament taking place this time, it will be a much bigger boost," added Usmani.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Emirates Cricket Board IPL UAE fans stadium crowd coronavirus lockdown
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Representational Image (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
This Gujarat Businessman converted his office into COVID19 hospital for poor people
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp