Dinesh Karthik turns 35, India skipper Virat Kohli leads birthday wishes

Dinesh Karthik's blistering cameo in the final moments of the Nidahas Trophy ensured him a spot in cricketing folklore.

Published: 01st June 2020 05:36 PM

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: India skipper Virat Kohli led birthday wishes for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain and veteran stumper batsman Dinesh Karthik who turned 35 on Monday.

"Many happy returns of the day @DineshKarthik. May this year bring you loads of happiness and success," Kohli said in a tweet from his official Twitter handle.

His deputy in limited-overs Rohit Sharma posted a photo with Karthik from an Indian Premier League game where he leads Mumbai Indians and said: "Happy birthday DK baba. Thanks for the last ball six," said Rohit in an Instagram post.

Karthik's blistering cameo in the final moments of the Nidahas Trophy ensured him a spot in cricketing folklore. Rohit was captain in that final game against Bangladesh.

Karthik continued to be a part of the Indian teams across formats and was even named in the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals. He fell out of favour since the World Cup in England and Wales.

"Happy Birthday Dino. Hope you have a great one with the fam. Cheers and god bless," star India batsman K.L. Rahul.

"I hope you're not blowing batteries instead of candles on your birthday Mr. Energiser. happy birthday bud @DineshKarthik. god bless! Hope you & Dipika are doing well in these tough times," wrote Yuvraj on Twitter.

"Happy Birthday @DineshKarthik bhai. Have a lovely day. Wishing you good health and happiness," said Kuldeep Yadav on Twitter, sharing a photo of a KKR game with 'DK' as he is popularly known, along with the post.

"Here's wishing @DineshKarthik a very happy birthday," BCCI said in a tweet.

"D (calm) and K (omposed) leader of the pack turns a year younger! #HappyBirthday @DineshKarthik - Let the wishes pour in!" kKR tweeted.

