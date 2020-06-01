STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

I respect Virat Kohli but don't fear him: Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah said that he respects Virat Kohli but doesn't fear him despite his incredible batting credentials.

Published: 01st June 2020 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LAHORE: Young Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah has heaped praise on India skipper Virat Kohli and also stated he is waiting for his chance to play against his team's arch-rivals.

India and Pakistan only meet each other in ICC tournaments with the last contest taking place in the 2019 World Cup where the Men in Blue emerged victorious.

Naseem said that he respects Kohli but doesn't fear him despite his incredible batting credentials.

"India versus Pakistan is always special and I have already been told that players can become heroes and villains in those matches," Naseem was quoted as saying by PakPassion.net.

"They are special matches as they happen so rarely and yes, I am looking forward to playing against India whenever that opportunity arises. I hope that I can bowl well against India when that chance comes by and won't let our fans down.

"As for Virat Kohli, I respect him but don't fear him. It's always a challenge to bowl to the best, but that's where you have to raise your game. I look forward to playing against Virat Kohli and India whenever that chance comes," he added.

Earlier this year, Naseem became the youngest cricketer to scalp a Test hat-trick when he dismissed three Bangladesh batsmen off successive deliveries in Rawalpindi.

The young pacer recalled that moment and stated it was special moment for him to perform like that in front of Pakistan fans on home turf.

"The best thing about it was that it was in my home country and in front of my countrymen at Rawalpindi. I know Pakistan has been starved of international cricket for many years and in a way, I hope it was a special moment for fans who were at the ground," Naseem said.

"I wasn't too happy with the way I had bowled in the first innings in that Test match against Bangladesh, and I wanted to make amends for it in the second innings and that hat-trick definitely made me feel better.

"I just hope it's the first of many records I can break during my career, but above all, it meant that I had helped Pakistan towards victory," he added.

Pakistan are next scheduled to play a Test series in England in July or August post the enforced break brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naseem Shah India vs Pakistan India vs Pakistan cricket
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp