BCCI looks to 'pull something off' towards end of June as training resumption discussed

A source in the cricket body said that it will 'shift players to one place when 100 per cent confident' and most probably to NCA for training purposes.

Published: 02nd June 2020 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI

BCCI (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) believes that it will be able to 'pull something off' towards the end of June as the body discusses resumption of training. "We will shift players to one place when 100 per cent confident. For training, NCA has been discussed. We may look for other options as well, we need to keep in mind the state restrictions on travel and monsoon before taking a decision," a source within BCCI told ANI.

"We should be able to pull something off towards the end of June. Cricketers are waiting to get back on the field. It has been a really long time since sports stopped but as of now we are figuring out a concrete plan to resume," the source added.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe. Several events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the deadly virus. The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The T20 World Cup is also under threat because of the virus. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday deferred a decision on 'all agenda items' until June 10.

TAGS
BCCI NCA ICC IPl Cricket lockdown BCCI training
Coronavirus
Comments

