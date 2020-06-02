STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Jess Kerr and Natalie Dodd receive first New Zealand women's team's central contract offers

Of the players centrally contracted during the previous year, Bernadine Bezuidenhout and Rachel Priest did not receive offers for the coming season.

Published: 02nd June 2020 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand women bowler Jess Kerr and wicket-keeper Natalie Dodd

New Zealand women bowler Jess Kerr and wicket-keeper Natalie Dodd. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

WELLINGTON: Bowler Jess Kerr and wicket-keeper Natalie Dodd have been offered New Zealand women's team's central contracts for the first time as part of a 17-player list for the 2020-21 season. Dodd made her debut as a teenager back in 2010 while, in the 2019-20 season, Kerr played both ODI and T20I cricket against South Africa.

Both players earned development contracts in 2019-20, while Kerr was also part of the Emerging Players Programme the previous year. Of the players centrally contracted during the previous year, Bernadine Bezuidenhout and Rachel Priest did not receive offers for the coming season.

White Ferns head coach Bob Carter said Kerr and Dodd fully deserved their promotion. "It's an acknowledgment of hard work and perseverance from both Jess and Natalie, culminating in a fantastic opportunity ahead of them," he said.

"Jess was an excellent addition to the group last season and impressed the coaching staff with her work ethic and commitment. We're looking forward to her developing her game over the next 12 months," he added.

Players offered central contracts for 2020-21: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Natalie Dodd, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jess Kerr Natalie Dodd NZ womens cricket New Zealand womens cricket NZ cricket contract
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp