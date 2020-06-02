STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will remember bowling to Sachin for rest of my life: Australia women's cricket team all-rounder Annabel Sutherland

Yesteryear superstars turned back the clock in stunning style in Melbourne as Ricky Ponting XI got the better of Adam Gilchrist XI by one solitary run.

Sachin Tendulkar and Annabel Sutherland

Sachin Tendulkar and Annabel Sutherland. (Photo | PTI, ANI)

By IANS

SYDNEY: Australia women's cricket team all-rounder Annabel Sutherland recalled the moment when she got a chance to bowl at cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar during the Bushfire charity match earlier this year.

During the mid-innings break, Tendulkar came out to bat against Ellyse Perry and Sutherland. He hit a boundary off the first ball from Perry, who bowled four deliveries, before handing it to Sutherland.

"I was fielding at mid-off and I guess Perry had bowled three-four deliveries and then she threw the ball towards me which was very kind of her," Sutherland told cricket.com.au in a video uploaded on their YouTube channel.

"I, certainty, will remember that moment for the rest of my life. It was certainly exciting and the nerves were very high considering I bowled a full toss and half volley straight up.

"Sachin was very kind to hit the ball straight down the pitch. Certainly it was an exciting moment for us to be out there," she added.

The charity match raised 7.7 million Australian dollars for, according to Cricket Australia, for the communities devastated by the fire that had ravaged the entire nation.

