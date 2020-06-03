Cricket mulls bio-bubble to protect players from COVID-19 but top doc warns it's not foolproof

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over the last month, one phrase has come to dominate the sporting ecosystem: ‘bio bubbles'. Loosely defined as an environment sealed off from the outside world, these places can only be accessed by a limited number of people apart from the players who would likely be put up at hotels on site so as to limit the risk of the spread of the virus.

Franchise-based leagues in the US have already started looking into the system. Recently, a few cricketing boards have also put forth the idea of resuming international cricket in a 'bio-secure' environment (Cricket South Africa and England and Wales Cricket Board).

However, it's easier said than done. Rahul Dravid said he was against the model — "in case of the bio bubble, you do all the testing, the quarantine and then on day two of the Test match, what if one player tests positive?" he asked.

Even though it's going to be 'bio secure' by name, it's not going to be entirely foolproof. Ram Gopalakrishnan, a senior infectious diseases physician at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, explains the concept. "A bio-bubble is a virtual concept," he says. "It keeps the number of people inside the stadium to a bare minimum but you still cannot prevent infections."

"What if somebody catches the infection... what do you do then?" Interestingly, he says that authorities who have come up with this model haven't legislated for player safety. "They haven't considered player safety in a bio-bubble like scenario."

He does say the model does have one obvious benefit by keeping the audience out of the action completely. "Obviously it is safer than the traditional model because there will be no fans so you are already limiting the ways in which people can come in contact with the virus. But there are still other ways for the virus to travel. Player to player, umpire to player, groundstaff to player and so on. So, in my opinion, it's not entirely risk free."

The proposed short T20I series between India and South Africa, if it goes ahead, could be held in a bio bubble like setting, according to CSA but BCCI hasn’t made a decision yet.

What is a bio bubble?

A location that's typically sealed off from the outside world. In cricket, this would mean players, umpires and support staff being housed at the venue itself.

How does it work?

When you limit the number of people, it automatically limits the spread of the virus. Ideally, all those who have access to the place will have to be tested beforehand.

Is it fool-proof?

The theory is that it is the closest we can get to live sport like a Test match before a vaccine is in mass production. But when people have to be in one location for 6-7 days, it is not 100% fool-proof.

Will there have to be constant sanitation of the grounds?

No, 'it is not a physical concept,' as Gopalakrishnan explains. 'It is a virtual concept'.

Any proposed cricket matches under this model?

ECB's home series against West Indies, the dates for which were announced a few days ago, is likely to be held under this model.