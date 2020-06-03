STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England skipper Joe Root likely to miss first Test against West Indies, backs Ben Stokes for interim captaincy

West Indies' rescheduled tour of England is set to begin behind closed doors with the first Test on July 8 at Southampton.

NEW DELHI: England skipper Joe Root might have to skip the opening Test against West Indies in July if it coincides with the impending birth of his second child with vice-captain Ben Stokes taking over the mantle.

In fact, Root has backed Stokes, whom he believes will be a "fantastic captain".

West Indies' rescheduled tour of England is set to begin behind closed doors with the first Test on July 8 at Southampton but Root's wife Carrie is also due to give birth to their second child at the start of July.

"The due date complicates things slightly. In terms of the bubble and the pregnancy, it's always an evolving thing," Root said.

"It's being discussed with the medical team and we're always trying to stay updated with it. How it will finally look I'm not exactly sure right now.

"It will have to come down to government guidelines and we have to make sure we follow those protocols and do whatever is right by that."

Root threw his weight behind Stokes for being the interim captain.

"I think if Ben was captain he would be fantastic. One of his great qualities as vice-captain and as a leader is that he sets the example, the way he goes about his training, how he wants to bowl in difficult circumstances, the way he stands up in different scenarios with the bat," Root said.

"He drags people with him and gets the best out of the players around him. I think that's a great quality to have as a leader and something he can take into captaincy if he was to get the opportunity. I could see him doing a very good job."

Root said Stokes can be a huge success not only in short term but even if he is given the job for long term.

"People will always look up to him and want to play for him, whether captain or not. But especially as captain he'll have people wanting to play for him and short-term he'd be a huge success. Until you get the opportunity to do it longer, you just never know, it might be a huge success. I wouldn't put it past him," he said.

"Throughout his career he's always responded well and Test captaincy is more than just a bit of added responsibility. Over time it does take a lot out of you but he's a very impressive player and man in our dressing room. I'd never say Ben Stokes can't do anything."

