It's a disgrace: Michael Vaughan slams England's handling of Liam Plunkett

Liam Plunkett has not played for England since helping the team win the World Cup last year.

Published: 03rd June 2020 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 04:03 PM

England cricketer Liam Plunkett

England cricketer Liam Plunkett (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Former England captain Michael Vaughan has slammed English team management for their lack of communication with Liam Plunkett, saying it was a "disgrace" that the fast bowler came to know about his omission through social media.

Plunkett, 35, has not played for England since helping the team win the World Cup last year.

He was also didn't find his name in the list of 55 players who were asked to resume training last week following the coronavirus hiatus.

"Do you know what, Phil? The most disappointing thing that I heard in that interview was that after the World Cup final, he won England a World Cup with a group of players and management, and not one person rang him up. Not one person," Vaughan said in a podcast with former left-arm spinner Phil Tufnell.

"He had to find that (news of omission) out through Twitter. I'm sorry, that's back in your day, Phil. That doesn't happen in this era of cricket, that's a disgrace."

Plunkett, whose wife is an American, said he is open to playing for US if there is an opportunity.

"It would be nice be involved in some sort of cricket over there. My kids might be American, so it would be quite cool to say to them that I played for England and the US," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Tuffers and Vaughan Show.

However, the pacer will have to serve a three-year residency period in order to be eligible to play for US.

"I'm English and I'll always be an Englishman, but if I'm still fit and there's an opportunity to play at the highest level, why would I not take it? "If I go over there and end up being a US citizen, or have a green card, I can help the development, especially being someone who has just finished with England. It would be nice to get involved in that," he added.

TAGS
Liam Plunkett Michael Vaughan English Cricket
