JSCA writes to BCCI to host India camp

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the BCCI is working on a plan to resume national camp for top cricketers, the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) has written to the board expressing its willingness to host the camp. The Indian cricket board has not responded yet but the JSCA seemed confident of conducting the camp, be it for the senior men’s team or any other teams.

“In the letter, which is addressed to the BCCI president and secretary, we didn’t mention any specific team. We focussed on the facilities we have and how we can cater to the needs of the players instead,” Sanjay Sahay, JSCA’s secretary, told this daily.

“A well-equipped gymnasium was inaugurated at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in January. The complex also has swimming pools. Besides, we have four indoor practice pitches. Out of nine outdoor pitches, four are ready for use thus giving an option to the players willing to go outdoor. Remaining surfaces can be made ready for practice in a week’s time,” added Sahay.

A portion of the complex was acquired by the state government for accommodating doctors and healthcare workers in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. This was done after a hospital in the vicinity was turned into an isolation centre. Sahay, however, claimed that the rooms acquired in the North Block and Academy Wing has been vacated.

“We have 15 super deluxe and 42 deluxe rooms to accommodate campers including the support staff. The complex is located on the outskirts and has all facilities. Thus players would not require to venture out. Similarly, the staff at the complex are not allowed to go out, thus reducing the risk. We have also installed hand sanitiser vending machines and carry out thermal screening to ensure test those present at the venue.”

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said that their cricket operations and the National Cricket Academy are working out the possibility to organise the national camp, but he didn’t commit to any time frame. He also asserted that the BCCI will lock on the location only when player safety is ensured. Sahay, too, opined that they can work out finer details including the flights once BCCI accepts the proposal.

Meanwhile, JSCA has requested BCCI to provide standard operating procedure to resume activities in the state. The association will also request the state government to allow it to resume sporting activities at the complex.