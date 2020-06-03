STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

JSCA writes to BCCI to host India camp

JSCA has requested BCCI to provide standard operating procedure to resume activities in the state.

Published: 03rd June 2020 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

JSCA logo

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the BCCI is working on a plan to resume national camp for top cricketers, the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) has written to the board expressing its willingness to host the camp. The Indian cricket board has not responded yet but the JSCA seemed confident of conducting the camp, be it for the senior men’s team or any other teams.

“In the letter, which is addressed to the BCCI president and secretary, we didn’t mention any specific team. We focussed on the facilities we have and how we can cater to the needs of the players instead,” Sanjay Sahay, JSCA’s secretary, told this daily.

“A well-equipped gymnasium was inaugurated at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in January. The complex also has swimming pools. Besides, we have four indoor practice pitches. Out of nine outdoor pitches, four are ready for use thus giving an option to the players willing to go outdoor. Remaining surfaces can be made ready for practice in a week’s time,” added Sahay.

A portion of the complex was acquired by the state government for accommodating doctors and healthcare workers in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. This was done after a hospital in the vicinity was turned into an isolation centre. Sahay, however, claimed that the rooms acquired in the North Block and Academy Wing has been vacated.

“We have 15 super deluxe and 42 deluxe rooms to accommodate campers including the support staff. The complex is located on the outskirts and has all facilities. Thus players would not require to venture out. Similarly, the staff at the complex are not allowed to go out, thus reducing the risk. We have also installed hand sanitiser vending machines and carry out thermal screening to ensure test those present at the venue.”

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said that their cricket operations and the National Cricket Academy are working out the possibility to organise the national camp, but he didn’t commit to any time frame. He also asserted that the BCCI will lock on the location only when player safety is ensured. Sahay, too, opined that they can work out finer details including the flights once BCCI accepts the proposal.

Meanwhile, JSCA has requested BCCI to provide standard operating procedure to resume activities in the state. The association will also request the state government to allow it to resume sporting activities at the complex.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jharkhand State Cricket Association BCCI cricket camp
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp