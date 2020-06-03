STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tainted Salim Malik refuses to answer PCB questionnaire, instead demands audio or video recordings: Source

A source closed to Salim Malik told that he has not responded to the questions put forth by the Bard's Anti-Corruption Unit.

Tainted former Pakistan captain Salim Malik (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Tainted former Pakistan captain Salim Malik has refused to respond to the questionnaire sent to him by the Pakistan Cricket Board in connection with a couple of meetings he had after he was banned for life for match-fixing in 2000, according to sources.

The Board, which is yet to clear Malik despite a lower court overturning the life ban imposed on him on charges of corrupt practices, had issued a notice to him in 2013 over the nature of these two meetings.

But, instead of replying to the questionnaire, Malik, who played 103 Tests between 1982 and 1999, has demanded the PCB to furnish the audio or video recordings of the transcript the Board had sent to him.

A source closed to Malik told PTI that he has not responded to the questions put forth by the Bard's Anti-Corruption Unit.

Malik's lawyer will intimate this to the Board on Wednesday.

The Board's questionnaire pertained to some meetings Malik had in London in 2011 with some people, among them said to be a reporter of a now defunct tabloid newspaper in the UK.

"Malik in his reply has asked the PCB to send him the audio or video recordings of the transcript they have sent him," the source said.

"Malik's contention is that if the International Cricket Council or PCB has any audio or video recordings of his conversations in London they should send him those as evidence to back up the transcript," he added.

The source said Malik had taken the stance that since he met with a lot of people and the meetings were held so many years back, he could not recall the exact conversation he had in those meetings.

"Malik's contention is that even the newspaper the Board has referred to in the questionnaire has now been closed down because of unethical practices," the source said.

"In short, Malik has dismissed the questionnaire and also asked the Board that if they have evidence about his meetings why didn't they submit those in a court of law against him."

The 57-year-old Malik was banned for life in 2000 on the recommendations of the Justice Malik Qayyum Commission but after appealing the ban in the Supreme Court, the matter was referred to a lower court which in 2008 permitted him to take part in cricket activities.

Malik has been asking the Board to allow him get back to cricket activities.

He has said he wants to get involved in coaching youngsters and ready to follow all Anti-Corruption reforms and laws.

