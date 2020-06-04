STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pacers can still use sweat to make ball move: Javagal Srinath 

Former India pacer and ICC match referee Javagal Srinath feels that bowlers can still make the ball move around with the help of sweat.

Published: 04th June 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Javagal Srinath. (File | EPS)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former India pacer and ICC match referee Javagal Srinath feels that bowlers can still make the ball move around with the help of sweat.The Anil Kumble-led ICC Cricket Committee has banned the use of saliva but said that sweat can be used to shine the ball. This was done after consulting the ICC medical team.

Srinath, popularly known as the ‘Mysore Express’, was one of the best fast bowlers in the world in his playing days. The former India pacer believes that sweat will play a big role for the bowlers in the months to come. “I think sweat is a good alternative for saliva,’’ he said. “In fact, we use more sweat than saliva, so I think it should not really matter. I think it is a habit to put your hand into your mouth and start rubbing the ball, that would have to be contained now given the fresh guidelines. Sweat was always allowed and it will have a more role to play than the saliva in the near future,’’ opined Srinath.

During the major part of his career, Srinath’s bowling partner was mostly Anil Kumble. Many bowlers like Venkatesh Prasad and Ashish Nehra played with him in turns. He never had the luxury of leading a four-pronged pace attack. Srinath is pleased with the current pack of Indian bowlers who are second to none in the world. The quality of the current attack makes him feel that India should do well when they tour Down under later this year.

“We have an unbelievable pool of pacers and I am very pleased with the way they are bowling. They are doing a great job. At any phase of the Indian cricket, this is the best pool of fast bowlers.’’

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Javagal Srinath 
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp