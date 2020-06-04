Pacers can still use sweat to make ball move: Javagal Srinath 

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former India pacer and ICC match referee Javagal Srinath feels that bowlers can still make the ball move around with the help of sweat.The Anil Kumble-led ICC Cricket Committee has banned the use of saliva but said that sweat can be used to shine the ball. This was done after consulting the ICC medical team.

Srinath, popularly known as the ‘Mysore Express’, was one of the best fast bowlers in the world in his playing days. The former India pacer believes that sweat will play a big role for the bowlers in the months to come. “I think sweat is a good alternative for saliva,’’ he said. “In fact, we use more sweat than saliva, so I think it should not really matter. I think it is a habit to put your hand into your mouth and start rubbing the ball, that would have to be contained now given the fresh guidelines. Sweat was always allowed and it will have a more role to play than the saliva in the near future,’’ opined Srinath.

During the major part of his career, Srinath’s bowling partner was mostly Anil Kumble. Many bowlers like Venkatesh Prasad and Ashish Nehra played with him in turns. He never had the luxury of leading a four-pronged pace attack. Srinath is pleased with the current pack of Indian bowlers who are second to none in the world. The quality of the current attack makes him feel that India should do well when they tour Down under later this year.

“We have an unbelievable pool of pacers and I am very pleased with the way they are bowling. They are doing a great job. At any phase of the Indian cricket, this is the best pool of fast bowlers.’’