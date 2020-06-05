STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aaron Finch goes with Virender Sehwag, Adam Gilchrist as openers in his India-Australia XI

Aaron Finch picked MS Dhoni for the all-important number 7 spot and spoke about the cool and calculative nature of the former India skipper.

Published: 05th June 2020 06:01 PM

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With the cricketing world still coming to terms with the coronavirus pandemic, cricketers have been naming their favourite teams and Australias limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch has now picked a combined XI from the two countries. Interestingly, he has picked Virender Sehwag over Rohit Sharma.

"Sehwag is my number one pick. He was so dominant. As soon he was on, the game was over. I want to go with Rohit Sharma, his record is amazing, but I want to watch Adam Gilchrist open with Virender Sehwag, hence I would pick Gilchrist," Finch told Sports Tak.

Moving into the middle-order, he said: "I will go with Ricky Ponting at no. 3 and then Virat Kohli at 4. It's such a tough position to bat at no. five. I would probably pick Hardik Pandya at no. 5 and Andrew Symonds at no. 6 position."

He picked M.S. Dhoni for the all-important number 7 spot and spoke about the cool and calculative nature of the former India skipper. "Dhoni is a cool head under pressure, he takes the team over the line, be it in IPL or international cricket. If the team is 3 for 10, he comes out and get the runs. If the team is chasing, he finds a way the team to get there," he said.

Picking the bowlers, Finch said: "I would pick Glenn Mcgrath, Brett Lee, and Jasprit Bumrah as my pace trio. Brad Hogg has such a great record, should I go with Harbhajan Singh or maybe Ravindra Jadeja to bat at eight to get extra batting option... I am unable to decide, who would I pick, I am saying players who I loved to watch, but I am unable to decide. It's too hard to decide."

Finch's all-time India-Australia XI: Virender Sehwag, Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Andrew Symonds, MS Dhoni, Brett Lee,(undecided spin bowling option), Glenn McGrath and Jasprit Bumrah.

