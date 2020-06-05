STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Umar Akmal's appeal against 3-year ban to be heard on June 11

Akmal was banned for three-years on April 27 by the PCB's Disciplinary Panel, for not reporting spot fix approaches made to him during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Batsman Umar Akmal's appeal against his three-year ban will be heard on June 11 by former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar as independent adjudicator, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Friday.

"Notices for the hearing have been issued to Umar Akmal and PCB," the cricket board posted on its website.

Akmal had filed the appeal against the ban which was imposed after the panl found him guilty of breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents.

The spot fixing offers were made to Akmal at two separate parties held in Defence Housing Society Lahore.

The Disciplinary Panel Chairman Mr Justice (retid) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan had observed that Akmal was non-cooperative and did not show any remorse.

The controversial Akmal last played for Pakistan in October, 2019 in a T20 series against Sri Lanka at home.

