STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli only cricketer in top-10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown

Virat Kohli earned a total of 379,294 pounds through his sponsored posts, raking up 126,431 pounds per post.

Published: 05th June 2020 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown, according to a report.

The cricket superstar was sixth on the list, the figures for which were collected by 'Attain' during the period between March 12 and May 14, when the world literally shut down to stem the growth of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the list, Kohli earned a total of 379,294 pounds through his sponsored posts, raking up 126,431 pounds per post.

VIEW GALLERY: Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo - 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with an estimated earning of 1.8 million pounds while Argentina and FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi and PSG's Neymar were second and third with earnings of 1.2 million and 1.1 million respectively.

Basketball great Shaquille O'Neal and (583,628 pounds) former England football captain David Beckham (405,359 pounds) wrap up the top five.

Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic (184,413 pounds), ex NBA star Dwayne Wade (143,146), Brazillian footballer Dani Alves (133,694) and boxer Anthony Joshua (121,500) complete the top-10 list of highest earning athletes during the lockdown period worldwide.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Virat Kohli Virat kohli instagram lockdown
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp