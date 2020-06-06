STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Bangladesh cricket players arrange pure water for cyclone Amphan-hit people

ODI captain Tamim Iqbal arranged for pure water for the inhabitants of Shyamnagar Upazila in Satkhira as they were badly affected by the cyclone.

Published: 06th June 2020 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh Cricket Team (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh cricket team members, led by ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, have extended their helping hand to the sufferers of cyclone Amphan that hit the country last month amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tamim arranged for pure water for the inhabitants of Shyamnagar Upazila in Satkhira as they were badly affected by the cyclone. Tamim informed about his gesture through a Facebook post on Friday.

করোনাভাইরাসের এই দুর্যোগের মধ্যেই কিছুদিন আগে বাংলাদেশে আঘাত করেছিল ঘূর্ণিঝড় আম্পান। দেশের দক্ষিণাঞ্চলে অনেক ক্ষতি হয়েছে...

Posted by Tamim Iqbal on Friday, 5 June 2020

"Bangladesh was hit by cyclone Amphan a few days back amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The Southern region of the country was greatly affected due to this cyclone. We found out that a lot of people at Shyamnagar in Satkhira have been suffering from a severe water crisis. Arrangement of pure drinking water was then made for the inhabitants of that area on behalf of the national team players. Drinking water is being provided to 1000 people every day now," Tamim said in the post.

The left-handed opener thanked local volunteers who helped them in their initiative. "We found a few locals and voluntary organisations helping us in this initiative. They have been putting their lives at risk to deliver pure water to the people of that area. We remain ever grateful towards them," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bangladesh cricket team Tamim Iqbal Cyclone Amphan Amphan Bangladesh Amphan relief
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp