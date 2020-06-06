STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cricket Association of Bengal calls off 2019-20 club season amid COVID-19 pandemic

This effectively draws curtains on the first division, second division and all age group tournaments for the current season.

Abhishek Dalmiya

Cricket Association of Bengal president Abhishek Dalmiya (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Friday called off their local season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This effectively draws curtains on the first division, second division and all age group tournaments for the current season.

"After a prolonged and detailed deliberation all the tournaments for the season 2019-20 has been called off for this season as the health and safety of our players is paramount to the association," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said after their tournament committee meeting.

"It was also decided that it would be a fresh season when we start next. There will be no continuity from this season," Dalmiya said. Members of tour, fixtures and technical committee, chairman of the medical committee and legal counsel Samrat Sen attended the meeting.

