Ex-England skipper Geoffrey Boycott leaves BBC's Test commentary team citing COVID-19 concerns

Boycott made the call ahead of next month's home series against the West Indies, which marks the resumption of international cricket.

Published: 06th June 2020 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Former England captain Geoffrey Boycott

Former England captain Geoffrey Boycott (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: Former England captain Geoffrey Boycott, who is 79, has ended his 14-year long association with BBC's Test Match Special commentary team citing concerns arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boycott made the call ahead of next month's home series against the West Indies, which marks the resumption of international cricket. "I would like to thank @bbctms @BBCSport for a wonderful 14 years. I have thoroughly enjoyed it and just love cricket with a passion. I also wish to thank all those that have said how much they have enjoyed my commentary and for those that haven't- too bad," Boycott wrote on Twitter.

"My contract with BBC finished end of last summer. I would loved to continue but need to be realistic & honest with myself. COVID-19 has made the decision for both of us," he stated. Boycott said his age and a quadruple heart bypass surgery was also behind his decision.

The England-West Indies series will be played in a highly protected bio-secure environment to combat the coronavirus threat. "Recently I had a quadruple heart by-pass and at 79 am the wrong age to be commentating in a bio secure area trapped all day in confined spaces with the same people- even if some of those commentators I regard as friends and others I admire," Boycott added.

