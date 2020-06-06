STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Michael Atherton feels ICC should allow more substitutes to replace players that require hospital visits

International cricket is set to resume after the coronavirus hiatus with England scheduled to host the West Indies team in a bio-secure environment for a proposed three-match series in July.

Published: 06th June 2020 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LONDON: Former England skipper Michael Atherton believes the ICC should consider allowing more substitutions for injuries which require players to visit a hospital for treatment during a match amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

International cricket is set to resume after the coronavirus hiatus with England scheduled to host the West Indies team in a bio-secure environment for a proposed three-match series in July.

It is likely to be the first tournament since the health crisis forced a shutdown of the sport worldwide in March.

Artherton, who has led England in 54 Tests, said there "will be one or two issues" when international cricket resume after the break.

"What, for example, happens if a batsman breaks a finger and he's got to go to hospital for an X-ray? He's got to leave the bubble and then come back, and if there's a delay on testing or the results.

I think you'll see one or two compromises," Atherton told Shaun Pollock and host Neil Manthorp in the 'Following On Cricket Podcast'.

The 52-year-old former batsman, who has scored 7728 runs in 115 Tests for England, said if such a situation arises then "you'll see is that there'll be an extension for the concussion rule".

"If you remember, Marnus Labuschagne became the first concussion substitute for Steve Smith last year, and what will probably happen, as just a short-term measure, is if there's an injury that'll require someone to go to hospital, they'll probably allow a substitute for that, whether it's a broken finger or a torn hamstring or whatever.

" The opening Test between England and West Indies is set to be played at the Ageas Bowl, with the series moving to Old Trafford, Manchester for the second and third Tests.

Given the unprecedented circumstances, the ICC is also considering allowing COVID-19 substitutes during England's Test series against West Indies, according to Steve Elworthy, the ECB's director of special projects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Michael Atherton ICC COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp