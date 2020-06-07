Soon, SG virus protection kit

Firoz Mizra By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: One of the country’s leading cricket equipment manufacturers is set to launch a COVID- 19 protection travel kit. Expected to hit the market by the end of this month, it’s not only for sportspersons. General public can also use it. The kit contains seven protective gears and will cost around Rs 1,500-Rs 1,700.

“The idea is to have peace of mind outdoors, which at the moment I think, half the country is worried about. It basically gives an individual one extra layer of protection,” Paras Anand, Sanspareils Greenlands’s marketing and sales director, said.

The kit will have gloves, face shield, jacket with a hoodie, bottom half that can be worn over trousers, shoe cover and a bag. “On reaching your destination, you can simply take these off and put them in the bag. Before you travel again, all you have to do is sanitise your hands, wear gloves and put on the other gears. On reaching home, you can wash them. The entire thing is made of dri-fit fabrics.

They should preferably be washed in warm water with a few drops of disinfectant,” added Anand. SG, the authorised supplier of cricket balls for Tests and first-class cricket in India, has already told the BCCI of this product. “We have discussed it with the BCCI. Once we have more samples and everything is finalised, we probably will have a detailed meeting. In my opinion, resumption of cricket in the country will take some time and when it resumes, we will be ready with our products.” Anand, however, emphasised that the travel kit is not meant for any specific sport and can be used by anyone trying to avoid getting infected.

The company has been testing the safety kit. “We have provided the kits to a few security agencies in Meerut. Security guards, who frequently come in contact with visitors and even have to frisk them occasionally, will give their feedback. Depending on responses, we will make minor adjustments if needed.” The official informed that the manufacturer consulted public health experts before arriving at a decision to produce the kit. “We can produce 3000 kits every day. At the moment, we are managing with the existing workforce at our units.”

