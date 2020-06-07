STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Want to clear my name and help 'reducing' spinners in Pakistan: Danish Kaneria

Kaneria was found guilty of spot-fixing while playing for English club Essex and was banned from the sport.

Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria on Sunday said that he wants to groom spinners in the country and has requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to rope in former players to hold respectable positions within the board.

In an interaction with ANI, Kaneria said the PCB should really look to rope in former players to groom the budding talent in the country.

"PCB should really think about it. I would like to request PCB to get more former cricketers involved in their setup, at least look to get those players involved who have played 30-40 Test matches for Pakistan. These former players can really help out in the academies and they can shape up some budding talent," Kaneria told ANI.

"Give chances to cricketers. Recently PCB appointed Saqlain Mushtaq as Head of International Player Development. It is a very good sign. Saqlain is a really experienced guy and he will help all the players," he said.

"The spinners are reducing in number in Pakistan. That is why I want to clear my name and help the spinners in the country. I would like to work with them to shape their career and I would like to give Pakistan quality leg-spinners once again," he said.

Kaneria was found guilty of spot-fixing while playing for English club Essex and was banned from the sport.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar had also said earlier that he cannot understand as to why the PCB does not bring in former players to hold respectable positions within the board.

He had cited the example of India which brought in Rahul Dravid to coach the U-19 and India 'A' side.

Kaneria played 61 Tests and 18 ODIs for Pakistan, managing to scalp 276 wickets across both formats. He last played for Pakistan in 2010 as he played the Test match against England at Nottingham. 

