491/4: New Zealand women's team registered highest total in ODI cricket on this day in 2018

The highest score in men's ODI cricket is 481/6 as the total was posted by England against Australia in 2018.

Published: 08th June 2020

Players of New Zealand women's cricket team. (Photo | White Ferns Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It was on June 8, 2018, when New Zealand women's team posted the highest total in the history of ODI cricket.

The New Zealand women's team also known as White Ferns went on to post a mammoth 491/4 in an ODI against Ireland at Dublin.

In the match between both New Zealand and Ireland, the former won the toss and opted to bat first. Opening batters Jess Watkin and Suzie Bates provided a solid start to the side at the top.

The duo put on 172 runs for the first wicket inside 19 overs. Watkin perished after playing a knock of 62 runs, but Bates marched on, and she went on to register an individual score of 151 runs.

Bates found support in Maddy Green and the duo put on 116 runs for the second wicket.

Green also played a knock of 122 runs, and in the end, Amelia Kerr played a quickfire cameo of 81 runs off just 45 balls to take New Zealand's total to 491/4 in the allotted fifty overs.

The side then bundled out Ireland for just 144, winning the match by 347 runs.

Leigh Kasperek scalped four wickets for the White Ferns. This win by New Zealand is the fourth-highest win margin in the history of women's ODI cricket. 

