STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Hasan Ali might return sooner than expected, PCB to provide financial aid 

The fast bowler was diagnosed with excessive stress in his lower back by the PCB medical panel in late April.

Published: 08th June 2020 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Hasan Ali (Photo | File/AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday said pacer Hasan Ali is responding well to the virtual rehabilitation session being conducted for the recuperation of his back injury and might return to competitive cricket sooner than expected.

The board also announced it will provide financial assistance to Hasan, who is currently not a centrally contracted player, till he returns to competitive cricket.

Hasan underwent a two-hour online rehabilitation session under the supervision of Lahore-based neurosurgeon Asif Bashir, leading spinal therapist professor Peter O'Sullivan of Australia and the PCB medical team last week, according to a media release.

"Hasan Ali picking up injuries around the same area twice in less than a year was not a normal thing," said Dr Sohail Saleem, who heads the medical board of the PCB.

"Consequently, we consulted some of the best and most experienced specialists and it is heartening to hear their feedback following the opening online rehabilitation session in which Hasan showed no signs of symptomatic regression," he added.

"However, these are early days of his rehabilitation programme and we will continue to monitor his progress for the next five weeks before collectively making future decisions," he added.

The panel will continue to closely monitor Hasan's progress over the next five weeks before deciding next steps.

Hasan, who has played nine Tests, 53 ODIs and 30 T20Is, missed out on a central contract handed out last month due to the injury and thus the PCB has decided to provide financial assistance from the PCB Welfare Fund to the 25-year-old till he returns to competitive cricket.

"Hasan Ali is one of our assets and heroes of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 victory.

It is the PCB's responsibility to look after him during these difficult times so that he focuses and works solely on his fitness," PCB Chief Executive, Wasim Khan said.

"Hasan is a young and energetic cricketer who has a lot of cricket left in him.

The PCB will like to see him regain complete fitness so that he can resume normal services for the Pakistan men's national cricket team.

Till that time, the PCB will provide him financial assistance from the PCB Welfare Fund, which exists exactly for this purpose," he added.

Hasan was diagnosed with excessive stress in his lower back by the PCB medical panel in late April.

Prior to that, Hasan had complained of a back problem in September 2019, which had eventually forced him to pull out of the tour of Australia.

He then had a recurrence on the eve of a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match before he regained complete fitness ahead of the HBL PSL 2020, which was postponed on March 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PCB Hasan Ali Hasan Ali injury
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp