STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Want to create environment where players can be honest about mental issues: Russell Domingo

Mental health of elite cricketers has come into the spotlight after Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell took a break to deal with his unspecified problems, followed by young batsman Nic Maddinson.

Published: 08th June 2020 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo wants to create a team environment in which players can openly talk about issues related to physical and mental health.

Domingo also said he expects players to be honest about their mental health.

"Regarding mental fatigue, I think it's something players need to be honest and open about," Domingo told Cricbuzz.

"Not all players will be comfortable to talk about those aspects, but we want to create an environment where in our team, our players can openly talk about how they are feeling and whether they need a break, and whether it's mental or physical," he added.

Mental health of elite cricketers has come into the spotlight after Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell took a break to deal with his unspecified problems, followed by young batsman Nic Maddinson.

English players like Steve Harmison, Marcus Trescothick and Graeme Fowler have dealt with depression.

Domingo said it is important that the cricketers share and open about any difficulties they face.

"We have got to respect that because it's an important aspect to the game," he said.

Former ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza had recently spoken about mental health in Bangladesh cricket.

He said the socio-cultural factors in his country is such that mental issues are still considered a taboo and thus players are reluctant to talk about them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Russell Domingo Bangladesh cricket Bangladesh Cricket Team mental health
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp