STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Coronavirus: Brett Lee hopes spectators won't miss India vs Australia tests

India and Australia are slated to play a four-match Test series later this year, beginning at Brisbane from December 3.

Published: 09th June 2020 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

former Australian cricketer Brett Lee

Former Australia cricketer Brett Lee (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Australia pacer Brett Lee has said that he hopes that spectators are allowed to enter the stadium when India and Australia lock horns in a four-match Test series later this year.

India and Australia are slated to play a four-match Test series later this year, beginning at Brisbane from December 3.

Currently, all international cricket remains suspended due to coronavirus pandemic, and it is being speculated that for a while, international matches will go behind closed doors.

Lee was having an interaction with Sachin Tendulkar on the '100 MB' app of the Master Blaster and it was then that the bowler talked about the upcoming India-Australia series.

"I really hope that when India tours Australia this year, there will be spectators allowed, but if they are not allowed, it will be difficult, when I played cricket, I used to get a lot of energy from the crowd," Lee told Tendulkar during the chat on '100 MB' app.

"Maybe, if there is no crowd, they can have speakers with the fake crowd in, it can be used in the India-Australia series," he added.

During 2018-19, India managed to defeat Australia in Australia for the first time in a Test series.

During the 2018-19 series, Australia was without the services of David Warner and Steve Smith as the duo was facing a one-year ban for their role in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa.

In 2019, the duo staged a comeback into the Australian lineup, and the Australian side also has Marnus Labuschagne, who had a brilliant 2019-20 season.

Earlier this year, Australia displaced India as the number one team in the ICC Test rankings.

In the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, India is at the pole position while Australia is placed second.

India and Australia will play four Tests and the matches will be played at Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

The match at Adelaide will be a day-night Test. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brett Lee India vs Australia Australia Test series
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp