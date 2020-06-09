Kane Williamson hails MS Dhoni, calls him a 'special individual'

By IANS

MUMBAI: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has heaped praise on veteran India wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni and referred to him as a special individual. Williamson also spoke about Dhoni's unique way of focusing on the game without getting distracted.

The two last crossed paths in the World Cup 2019 semi-final where New Zealand got the better of India and progressed into the final, only to lose to eventual winners England. Dhoni has been on a break since that fateful match in Manchester.

"You might finish a series and try and have a quick chat and find the secret, but he (Dhoni) seems to take it in his stride and appreciate the game," Williamson said on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

"He seems to remember what is important and not get too caught up with some of those things that may be distracting, very focused on what's important, but a special individual."

The 38-year-old has so far played 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is in which he has scored 10,773 and 1,617 runs respectively. He has already retired from Test cricket after playing 90 matches in the longest format of the game for India.

Dhoni was slated to lead Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which currently stands indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.