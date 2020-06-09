STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Kane Williamson hails MS Dhoni, calls him a 'special individual'

The two last crossed paths in the World Cup 2019 semi-final where New Zealand got the better of India and progressed into the final, only to lose to eventual winners England.

Published: 09th June 2020 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson (R) plays a shot as India's wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks on during the 2019 Cricket World Cup first semi-final. (Photo | AFP)

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson (R) plays a shot as India's wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks on during the 2019 Cricket World Cup first semi-final. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI:  New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has heaped praise on veteran India wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni and referred to him as a special individual. Williamson also spoke about Dhoni's unique way of focusing on the game without getting distracted.

The two last crossed paths in the World Cup 2019 semi-final where New Zealand got the better of India and progressed into the final, only to lose to eventual winners England. Dhoni has been on a break since that fateful match in Manchester.

"You might finish a series and try and have a quick chat and find the secret, but he (Dhoni) seems to take it in his stride and appreciate the game," Williamson said on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

"He seems to remember what is important and not get too caught up with some of those things that may be distracting, very focused on what's important, but a special individual."

The 38-year-old has so far played 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is in which he has scored 10,773 and 1,617 runs respectively. He has already retired from Test cricket after playing 90 matches in the longest format of the game for India.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's mental toughness made him special: Former Zimbabwe captain Tatenda Taibu

Dhoni was slated to lead Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which currently stands indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kane Williamson COVID-19 World Cup 2019
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp