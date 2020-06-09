STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Racism is not restricted to colour of skin: Irfan Pathan

Pathan took to Twitter: "Racism is not restricted to the colour of the skin. Not allowing to buy a home in a society just because u have a different faith is a part of racism too..."

Published: 09th June 2020 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Cricketer Irfan Pathan

All-rounder Irfan Pathan. ( File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Tuesday said racism is not just "restricted to the colour of the skin" as he stressed that different treatment to people having different faith is also a "part of racism".

Pathan took to Twitter: "Racism is not restricted to the colour of the skin. Not allowing to buy a home in a society just because u have a different faith is a part of racism too... #convenient #racism."

A debate around racism in cricket kickstarted after Windies all-rounder Darren Sammy alleged racism during the 2014 Indian Premier League (IPL).

On Saturday, Sammy lost his cool as he learnt the meaning of the word 'Kalu,' a jibe which was directed at him during his IPL stint with SunRisers Hyderabad.

Earlier, Pathan said that sometimes, players hailing from South India face taunts when they come to northern or western states to play domestic cricket.

"I have seen that in domestic cricket, some of our brothers who come from South India, when they come to play domestic matches in North or West India, they do sometimes get taunts, generally in first-class matches, you see a smaller crowd and when there is a smaller crowd, there is always one guy who is trying to be a joker, who is trying to be famous, he will just want to direct jibes at players and as a result, he crosses the line," Pathan had told ANI.

"I believe in the society we need to educate everyone, elders and family should teach what is right to say and what's not, we need to value faith and beliefs of others, we can do better by education kids of our generation," he had added.

Sammy has been a vocal supporter of the protests that are currently going on in the United States over the death of an African-American man named George Floyd.

He had also made an appeal to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and other cricket boards to support the fight against social injustice and racism. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Irfan Pathan racism Islamophobia
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp