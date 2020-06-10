Playing in empty stadium will feel like playing a first-class game: Babar Azam

By IANS

LAHORE: Pakistan white-ball skipper Babar Azam feels playing behind closed doors will feel like playing a first-class match and he also stated that it will be difficult for everyone to adjust at first.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently put forward few guidelines with respect to cricket getting back on its feet in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

While they have put a ban on use of saliva on match balls, playing matches in empty stadiums is almost a certainty.

"It will be very difficult. The fact that there will be no one in the crowd. It will feel like we are playing a first-class match," Azam told Cricbuzz.

"You won't be able to shine the ball as per ICC guidelines.

"It will be difficult as when people are present in the stands, playing cricket is fun. When kids come to watch, they also think and aspire to play at this level. I am sure we will miss these things," he added.

Babar was recently appointed Pakistan's ODI skipper and he stated that he looks up to former World Cup winning captain Imran Khan for inspiration.

"I haven't seem him (play) much but I have heard a lot. I have obviously watched the highlights of 1992 World Cup and other games," said Azam.

"The way he used to take bold and brave decisions (on the field) was quite inspiring and he used to lead from the front."