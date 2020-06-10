STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Playing in empty stadium will feel like playing a first-class game: Babar Azam

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently put forward few guidelines with respect to cricket getting back on its feet in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 10th June 2020 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Babar Azam

Babar Azam (File | AP)

By IANS

LAHORE: Pakistan white-ball skipper Babar Azam feels playing behind closed doors will feel like playing a first-class match and he also stated that it will be difficult for everyone to adjust at first.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently put forward few guidelines with respect to cricket getting back on its feet in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

While they have put a ban on use of saliva on match balls, playing matches in empty stadiums is almost a certainty.

"It will be very difficult. The fact that there will be no one in the crowd. It will feel like we are playing a first-class match," Azam told Cricbuzz.

"You won't be able to shine the ball as per ICC guidelines.

"It will be difficult as when people are present in the stands, playing cricket is fun. When kids come to watch, they also think and aspire to play at this level. I am sure we will miss these things," he added.

Babar was recently appointed Pakistan's ODI skipper and he stated that he looks up to former World Cup winning captain Imran Khan for inspiration.

"I haven't seem him (play) much but I have heard a lot. I have obviously watched the highlights of 1992 World Cup and other games," said Azam.

"The way he used to take bold and brave decisions (on the field) was quite inspiring and he used to lead from the front."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Babar Azam Pakistan coronavirus
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp