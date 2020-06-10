STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
You could clear any ground in world: Sachin hails Yuvraj Singh on his retirement anniversary

A fighter to the core, Yuvraj battled all odds to return to the cricket field after successfully getting treated for a rare germ cell tumour.

Yuvraj Singh (File | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As Yuvraj Singh completed one year of his retirement from all forms of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday shared a message for the former Indian all-rounder and praised his "six-hitting ability".

Tendulkar took to Twitter to write: "It's been a year since You(Vi) retired... My first memory of you was during the Chennai camp and I couldn't help but notice that you were very athletic and deceptively quick at Point. I needn't talk about your 6 hitting ability, it was evident you could clear any ground in the world."

It was on June 10, 2019, when swashbuckling batsman Singh called time on his career after having almost 20 years of experience in international cricket.

In a career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Singh imprinted his place as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceptive bowling or fierce batting.

Big events brought out the best in him - be it his international cricket entry at 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mind-numbing batting exhibition at inaugural 2007 World Twenty20, or the all-round performance at 2011 World Cup.

A fighter to the core, Yuvraj battled all odds to return to the cricket field after successfully getting treated for a rare germ cell tumour. An appearance at the 2014 T20 World Cup finals looked like a perfect script until Yuvraj found the going tough.

"This was probably the most difficult time in my cricket career, the 2014 T20 World Cup final against Sri Lanka when I laboured to 11 off 21 balls. It was so shattering that I felt my career was all but over, everyone wrote me off too. But I never stopped believing in myself," Yuvraj had said while announcing his retirement. 

