STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Cricket will be different until a vaccine comes along: Rahul Dravid

Dravid said that everything from the way the game is played to celebrations to etiquette in the dressing room is going to be impacted.

Published: 11th June 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid

Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former India captain Rahul Dravid said that cricket is going to be significantly different from what fans and stakeholders are used to until a vaccine comes along for COVID-19.

"Until a vaccine comes on board and we are confident around the world... I'm no medical professional but from what I heard the virus is not going away for a long time now but we will get to a point where we will deal with it a lot better," said Dravid on Sony Ten Pit Stop which was aired on the network's Facebook page.

"Until then cricket is going to be different. I think cricket is nothing but a reflection of life in a lot of ways so I can't see how it's going to stay untouched."

Dravid said that everything from the way the game is played to celebrations to etiquette in the dressing room is going to be impacted.

"Whether it be how we play, the dressing room etiquette and celebration etiquette and getting used to playing matches with not many people watching you or no one watching you as we will see in the next few months," he said.

Cricket is expected to return next month when the West Indies play a three-match Test series in England for which the team has reached the United Kingdom already. The touring party will be tested for COVID-19 before taking part in the series which will be played in a "bio-secure" environment.

The bio-secure protocols will restrict movement in and out of the venues, so a group of reserve players have travelled with the West Indies team to train and help prepare the Test squad and ensure replacements are available in case of any injury.

"The series is really going to be a good test," said Dravid. "It will be interesting to see what happens in a month's time. Hopefully it will go ahead and they are able to play it safely. It will give us an idea as to how things will work."

Among the points of discussion for the new rules to ensure cricket returns amid the pandemic is banning the usage of saliva to shine the ball.

"A lot of people were saying that in England if you will use sweat it has the same effect as saliva so it shouldn't stop you from shining the ball. The medical people have said that the virus does not get transferred with sweat. But I'm not sure if they will allow a foreign substance on the ball at the moment they will see how sweat works."

The matches will all be played with no fans. "It will be strange and different," said Dravid about matches in front of empty stands. "Cricket players are performers and there is that connect with the crowd. Players are professionals, they will still practice well and compete but they will miss that interaction and noise and a sense of buzz that a crowd creates. But you have to deal with it and it's better than no cricket at all and I'm sure the players will eventually get used to it."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Dravid COVID-19 vaccine
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp