STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Two more ICC series on road to 2023 World Cup postponed due to COVID-19

Series nine of the Men's CWC League 2 was to take place between July 4 and 11 in Scotland, with the hosts, Nepal and Namibia competing in six ODIs.

Published: 11th June 2020 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

ICC

ICC (Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the postponement of series nine of the Men's World Cup League 2 and the second Men's World Cup Challenge League B due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Series nine of the Men's CWC League 2 was to take place between July 4 and 11 in Scotland, with the hosts, Nepal and Namibia competing in six ODIs.

Men's World Cup Challenge League B was due to take place in Uganda between August 3 and 13, the 15 matches were scheduled to take place in the second League B event of the competition which involved the hosts, Bermuda, Hong Kong, Italy, Jersey and Kenya.

However, after consultation with members and with the relevant government and public health authorities, ICC took the decision to postpone both series.

"With ongoing international travel restrictions and global health concerns still in place and on government and public health authority advice in relation to COVID-19 we have decided in partnership with Members, to postpone two further qualifying series which form part of the pathway to the Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023,"ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said in a statement.

"We will now work with hosts and members to find a window where they can be safely and practically rescheduled. The ICC's priority continues to be to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials, fans and the whole cricket community," Tetley added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 ICC
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp