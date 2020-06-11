STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

We are not guinea pigs, we are making an effort for normalcy: West Indies captain Jason Holder

West Indies players arrived in the UK on Tuesday for a three-match Test series, starting July 8 at Southampton in a bio-secure environment.

Published: 11th June 2020 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Jason Holder

West Indies captain Jason Holder | AP

By PTI

LONDON: West Indies captain Jason Holder says coming to England for a Test series in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic is neither dictated by money nor a sense of adventurism but the move is a genuine effort to bring back normalcy.

West Indies players arrived in the UK on Tuesday for a three-match Test series, starting July 8 at Southampton in a bio-secure environment.

It will be cricket's first international engagement since mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic halted all sporting action.

"A lot of people were crying out for cricket. It is not the case we wanted to be guinea pigs but, having said that, we always had a tour plan here in the UK this summer. After we spoke about the possibilities of it coming off, everybody was comfortable and here we are now," Holder told 'BBC Sport'.

The impact of coronavirus pandemic has been much severe in the UK where more than 40,000 deaths have been.

In the Caribbean, however, only a few hundred cases have emerged.

Holder said the reason for their arrival is not money and that they won't compromise on health.

"It is not about money for us - we want safety and want to make sure we are treated fairly and we just get on with it," Holder said.

"If you put yourself in the position of a healthcare worker or someone who has worked on the front line throughout this whole pandemic, they have not had the opportunity to sit back at home and run from the virus.

"We are fortunate we have not been in that position but having said that, at some point in time you have to make an effort to get back to some kind of normality," he added.

Since arriving in the UK, West Indies have entered quarantine at Emirates Old Trafford where they will spend three weeks.

Holder was impressed with the way the England and Wales Cricket Board has arranged everything for the side.

He said hand sanitisers, disposable gloves and thermometers had been widely available at their accommodation.

"Things like that give you a sigh of relief and that much more comfort," Holder said.

"If we didn't have things like this it would make you wonder if it was actually safe and again I cannot thank the ECB enough for what they have done so far," he said.

Holder also spoke about the impact of anti-racism protests, that have been witnessed around the world since the death of African-American George Floyd in the USA, on the team.

"We have had previous series, particularly against England, where people have come out and said things prior to series and that has fuelled us as West Indians," Holder said.

"Who knows, this could be something serious we could build on and get some real positive energy throughout the entire group."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jason Holder West Indies England COVID-19
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp