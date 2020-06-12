STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

COVID-19: David Warner thanks Indian student for 'selfless work' in Australia

The United Nurses Association (UNA) has also appreciated the work done by Sharon, adding that out of 20 lakh registered nurses at least 15 lakh are from Kerala.

Published: 12th June 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

David Warner. (Photo | AFP)

Australian batsman David Warner. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

SYDNEY: Australia opening batsman David Warner has lauded the efforts of an Indian student studying in Queensland for his 'selfless work' during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shreyas Sresth, who hails from Bengaluru, and is pursuing Masters in Computer Science at the University of Queensland, has been a part of an outreach program that is delivering food to students in need amid the ongoing crisis.

"Good day, namaste. I am here to thank Shreyas Sresth for selfless work during COVID-19. Shreyas is doing his Masters in Computer Science in University of Queensland. He is a part of university's outreach program preparing and delivering food packets to students in need right now," Warner said in the video tweeted by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission.

"So, I just wanted to say, good on ya, I am sure your mum, dad and India is proud of you. Keep up the great work, because we are all in this together," he added.

Recently, Australian wicketkeeping great Adam Gilchrist had lauded the efforts of an Indian-born nurse working at a care home in Wollongong. Sharon Verghese, who is a student at the University of Wollongong, has been working as an aged-care worker during the lockdown enforced by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Sharon I wanted to say congratulations on your selfless act. All of Australia, all of India and more importantly, your family wil be so very proud of your efforts. Congratulations and please keep it up, we are all in this together," said Gilchrist.

The United Nurses Association (UNA) has also appreciated the work done by Sharon, adding that out of 20 lakh registered nurses at least 15 lakh are from Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
David Warner Australia COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp