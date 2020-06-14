Cricketers may not face NADA sanction

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The whereabouts clause of World Anti-Doping Association has been a point of consternation for all athletes at some point of their careers. Though it had been a grave concern for athletes in different disciplines, this is the first time cricketers are facing the music in India. But with this being their first offence, there are chances that they may get away with a warning and that it won’t be counted as an offence because of the lockdown. BCCI came under National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) last year.

It is understood that five cricketers — Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma — were among 41 defaulters who were sent notices for failing to update their whereabouts in the Anti-Doping Administration & Management System (ADAMS) and were part of the National Registered Testing Pool (NRTP). The NADA, the body in charge of anti-doping activities in the country, found this a violation of anti-doping rules and sent them notices. Besides cricketers, there are athletes, weightlifters and rowers as well.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) sent its explanation on Friday to the NADA about the reason for their failure to update the whereabouts of the cricketers. According to NADA, one of the reasons cited by them was ‘password issue’ and inability to access the BCCI office because of the lockdown. However, whether it will be counted as one of the three offences in a year (either for failing to update whereabouts or missing testing), will depend on the reasons furnished by all the federations. NADA will evaluate their response and arrive at a decision, possibly by next week.

Despite being sent notices, the athletes may escape strict censure by NADA. “We have notified the 41 athletes who have failed to update their whereabouts as per rule,” said NADA director general Navin Agarwal. “There were cricketers and other athletes from different disciplines as well. The BCCI has given us their reasons for not updating the whereabouts of the athletes on ADAMS and we are going to evaluate it. If they submit the whereabouts now, we will see.”

NADA said it would examine not just cricketers but all other federations’ letters and then see how they could move forward. In all likelihood, because of the lockdown, the NADA might let the athletes go with a stern warning, with the offence not being counted as one of three strikes. According to the WADA rule, athletes have to keep their whereabouts updated at all times and if they miss dope collection because of a wrong address, it will be counted as an offence. If an athlete skips three in 12 months, he or she will be penalised with a suspension up to four years. “We have received replies to our letters from other federations as well and we will consider them on merit,” said Agarwal.

Another point that could save the athletes is the lack of sample collection since the lockdown. NADA has not collected even one sample in the period from April until now. Since the lockdown, because of travel restrictions, the dope control officials have been unable to travel and hence collection has been affected. Whether losing the password is a plausible reason for not updating the whereabouts needs to be seen.