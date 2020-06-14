'Gone too soon': Cricket fraternity condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's cricket fraternity mourned the tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who had portrayed iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the blockbuster biopic -- 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

Rajput killed self at his Mumbai residence on Sunday morning. He was 34.

The news of Rajput's demise sent shock waves across the cricket fraternity with the likes of India skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri, Suresh Raina, Anil Kumble, Shikhar Dhawan and many other condoling the actor's premature death.

Reacting with shock, Kohli said it is tough to accept that the actor is no more.

"This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends," he wrote on his twitter handle.

Star opener Rohit also struggled to come to terms with the news.

"This is distressing, can't come to terms that this has happened. Really disturbing. Brilliant actor RIP brother," he tweeted.

India head coach Ravi Shastri too was left shell-shocked by the tragic news.

"A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly," he wrote on his handle.

Iconic batsman Tendulkar wrote: "Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP."

Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rajput had played the role of former India skipper Dhoni in his 2016 biopic -- 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

Yuvraj Singh, who was the star of India's 2011 World Cup win, said: "I really can't believe this! Someone so young and successful?? We actually don't know what goes on the inside, while it looks completely different from the outside!" Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was too in disbelief.

"Plz tell me this is a fake news...Can't believe Sushant Rajput is no more," he tweeted.

Left-handed batsman Suresh Raina remembered the time he had spent with Rajput during the making of Dhoni's biopic.