KSCA pre-season meet unlikely

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As expected, the Covid-19 pandemic has started taking a toll on the domestic cricket circuit. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) announced on Saturday that the annual Dr K Thimmappiah memorial tournament is uncertain due to the situation. This pre-season event featuring outstation and local teams is a preparatory platform ahead of Ranji Trophy.

If the Thimmappiah memorial is not held, several state teams will be affected. The competition sees participation of 12 outstation and four KSCA teams in four-day games. Played before the domestic season around July-August, it has been a popular destination for teams from various states for many years.The KSCA has not ruled it out yet. “We have to understand the situation. We don’t know whether teams will be willing to travel for the tournament or not. But you have to see that we are not ruling it out,” KSCA treasurer and spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya said.

“Karnataka Premier League and the Thimmappiah memorial will be considered later depending on the BCCI calendar and availability of window,” said a KSCA statement. The KPL is currently suspended and under investigation after incidents of fixing and betting last year. “We don’t know what is going to happen (with KPL). Let’s see when the police report comes,” said Vinay.

The KSCA has decided that its first and second division leagues featuring two-day games will be one-day (50 overs) affairs this season. They are expected to begin in July. The one-day tournament for YS Ramaswamy memorial trophy is unlikely. The U-19 and U-16 leagues will also be played in the one-day format, tentatively from July and August, respectively.

The KSCA is awaiting standard operating procedures (SOP) from the BCCI. “We are making our own SOP, based on government guidelines. We are also waiting for guidelines from the BCCI. We will take everything into consideration,” said KSCA secretary Santosh Menon.