STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Leaving behind a unit that could win overseas my biggest legacy: Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly's time as captain in the early 2000's is well remembered for India shed its image of being a team that could not perform when overseas.

Published: 14th June 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Sourav Ganguly believes that his greatest legacy as a captain is that he left behind a team that believed that it could win in any country around the world. Ganguly's time as captain of the Indian team in the early 2000's is noted for India shedding it's image as a team that could not perform outside the country.

"My biggest legacy is that we left a unit that believed it could win away," said Ganguly in an online video lecture for Unacademy.

"We won in England in 2007 when I was a player and (Rahul) Dravid was captain. The leader was different but the team believed in England that we could beat them. No other side had beaten England in England apart from Australia in 25 years."

India won the second Test at Trent Bridge and went on to seal a 1-0 series win in the three-match series. Ganguly however said that he was elated to watch the Indian team under M.S. Dhoni, which consisted of a number of players he played with, lift the 2011 World Cup.

"For me the biggest day was when India won the World Cup in 2011. The great MS Dhoni... that shot, that six off the last ball will remain in Indian cricket history forever and what a moment it was," said the current Board of Control for Cricket in India President.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly was the bravest batsman I ever bowled to, says Shoaib Akhtar

"I remember I was at the Wankhede Stadium that night and I came down from the commentary box to watch Dhoni and the team go around the ground.

"In 2003 the team which I was the captain lost the final to Australia so I was so happy to see Dhoni have the opportunity to win that trophy.

"That team had seven or eight players who started their careers under me. The likes of (Virender) Sehwag, Dhoni himself, Yuvraj (Singh), Zaheer (Khan), Harbhajan Singh, Ashish Nehra. So I think that's a legacy which I was extremely happy to leave behind as a captain. And that was my biggest legacy that I left a side which had the ability of winning at home and away from home."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sourav Ganguly BCCI MS Dhoni
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp