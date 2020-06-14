Pay concern for outstation pros

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The coronavirus pandemic has upset calculations of the state cricket associations. With several corporate entities suffering losses due to the lockdown, some of these associations are fearing a drop in sponsorship, compared to what they got in the last few years. There are talks that some associations may revise their budget. If they resort to cost cutting, players who ply their trade as outstation professionals could be in for a pay cut. On top of match fees, these cricketers are usually offered an additional amount by the association hiring them, although there are cases where just the match fee is paid. Each state can field a maximum of three such professionals.

In the 2019-20 season, a player in the senior men’s section was supposed to get around Rs 14 lakh after deductions if he played all matches. Renowned professionals got more.“Last year we hired professional cricketers. But post coronavirus, the situation is different. The amount professional cricketers get this season could be me more or less than last season depending on the budget,’’ said Mahim Verma, secretary of Uttarakhand CA.

Demand of outstation professionals increased after teams from Northeast became part of BCCI’s domestic structure. Due to lack of experience in the local circuit, most teams from these regions hired cricketers who had played at the first-class level for other teams earlier.These professionals are also worried about finances and travel. “Life post lockdown would be a little difficult, especially travelling to different cities. The decision to choose between playing for another state and personal safety will be in the minds of the players,’’ said Tamil Nadu’s Rahil Shah, who was one of the professionals for Uttarakhand last season. “We have no idea how the packages (pay) will be,” added the spinner.

Vipul Phadke, secretary of Goa Cricket Association, says it will be difficult for the smaller associations to offer substantial packages to woo an established player away from his state. “We use the services of professionals and pay them match fees stipulated by the BCCI. We don’t offer contracts or packages. We are aware that several associations have utilised the services of some star players, gave them good packages.

But at the moment, we don’t want to offer anything like that to outstation players,’’ said Phadke.

KB Arun Karthik, who has been playing as a professional for several years, thinks this is not the time to bargain. “Millions in the world have no money, no jobs. We should be happy with what we get, keeping in mind the grave situation. Packages may not be the same, you have to accept the reality and be content, as the situation is very bad,” said the batsman who played for Puducherry last season.

Shah felt that cricketers not employed elsewhere who depend on the game for livelihood will be affected. “There is no club cricket or T20 league in the country at the moment. The Ranji season is yet to start. It will be a problem for players without employment. Total stoppage of cricket could eat into the savings of a lot of players and cause financial problems.”

However, Sreejith V Nair, secretary of Kerala Cricket Association, stays optimistic. He feels the situation will be better when the Ranji season starts. “We are hopeful that the situation will be better. Professional cricketers need not worry. They will be looked after. Packages will depend on talent and the utility they bring to the side,’’ he said. Kerala is a state which pays a handsome amount to outstation professionals on top of match fees.