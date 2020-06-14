STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ricky Ponting acted like an umpire himself: Harbhajan Singh opens up about 2008 Sydney Test against Australia

The spinner was having an interaction with former India batsman Aakash Chopra and it was then that the 'Turbanator' talked about the 2008 Test against Australia.

Published: 14th June 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh

Spinner Harbhajan Singh (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Spinner Harbhajan Singh on Sunday opened up about the infamous 2008 Test against Australia, saying in that match, Ricky Ponting acted like an umpire himself.

The 2008 Sydney Test match between India and Australia is known for the all wrong reasons as Harbhajan and Andrew Symonds clashed on the field and there were many umpiring errors which most likely cost India the match.

The spinner was having an interaction with former India batsman Aakash Chopra and it was then that the 'Turbanator' talked about the 2008 Test against Australia.

"When I talk about the 2008 Test against Australia in Sydney, I think in that match, Ricky Ponting was the umpire himself, he was claiming catches and then was pronouncing the verdict, Australians say what happens on the ground should stay on the ground, but the incident that happened between me and Symonds went beyond the ground," Harbhajan said on the official YouTube channel of Aakash Chopra.

In the match, Ricky Ponting had claimed the catch of Sourav Ganguly in the second innings. The umpires were not sure as to whether it was a clean catch or not, but Ponting seemed to have raised his finger, signalling it's out.

Ganguly was dismissed, and the on-air commentator Sunil Gavaskar was also miffed with Ponting's behaviour.

During the 2008 Test, Symonds alleged that Harbhajan had passed a racist remark upon him and since then, the incident is known as 'MonkeyGate'.

For the altercation with Symonds, Harbhajan was handed a three-match ban by referee Mike Procter although the charges were downgraded on 29 January 2008 to the lesser charge of using abusive language and the ban was lifted.

"Me and Symonds were very close to each other, only Tendulkar was close to us, there was no one else close to us, when the hearing started, Matthew Hayden, Adam Gilchrist, Michael Clarke and Ricky Ponting, all these four said that they heard what Bhajji said to Symonds," Harbhajan said.

"I thought you guys were nowhere near the picture, even Sachin Tendulkar did not know what actually transpired between me and Symonds, only both of us knew what we actually talked about, I was engulfed in a conspiracy, there was an enquiry and I was very scared as to what was happening with me. Australian media made me Michael Jackson, I was being constantly chased by cameras," he added.

ALSO READ | 50-over World Cup in 2007, lowest point of my career: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan also credited the then skipper Anil Kumble for leading the side well and supporting him when the going got real tough.

He said that Kumble along with the entire Indian side assured him of constant support.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Harbhajan Singh Ricky Ponting 2008 Sydney Test
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp