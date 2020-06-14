STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Want Shahid Afridi to recover as soon as possible: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir and Misbah-ul-Haq are among the many who have wished Shahid Afirid speedy recovery after the Pakistan cricketer said he tested positive for Covid-19.

Former cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi

Former cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir wished former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi a speedy recovery from coronavirus. Afridi had earlier said on Twitter that he had tested positive for the deadly virus.

"Nobody should be infected with this virus. I have political differences with Shahid Afridi but I want him to recover as soon as possible," Gambhir said on Aaj Tak.

"But more than Afridi I want every person infected in my country to get well as soon as possible," he added.

"I have been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body has been aching badly. I have been tested and unfortunately I'm covid positive. Need prayers for speedy recovery, Inshallah. #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome," Afridi tweeted on Saturday.

Gambhir and Afridi have been involved in a long standing war of words since the latter's scathing criticism of the former India batsman in his autobiography.

A number of current and former Pakistan cricketers wished Afridi a speedy recovery after he made the announcement. "Get well soon Shahid Bhai," said fast bowler Wahab Riaz.

Pakistan great Shahid Afridi tests coronavirus positive

"Wish you speedy recovery Lala,get well soon ..." said pacer Sohail Tanveer. "In shaa Allah you will be fine soon Ameen.prayers are for your long healthy life.Get well soon," said wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal.

