STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

I don't know if it's that big a deal: Greg Chappell on saliva ban

Chappell, who served as India head coach between 2005 to 2007, further said that the saliva ban will have a minimal effect on Australia's fast bowlers.

Published: 15th June 2020 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Former India coach Greg Chappell (File photo / EPS)

By IANS

Former Australia captain Greg Chappell believes the saliva ban, imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in wake of COVID-19 pandemic, isn't that big a deal for the bowlers as they would still be able to use sweat to shine the ball.

"If they're wiping perspiration from their forehead, there's sunscreen there. If they're using saliva, they've probably been chewing something, so what's in that?" the former Australian skipper was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning herald.

"I don't know if it's that big a deal. Perspiration will be the equal of saliva. I don't see the difference, to be honest," he added.

Chappell, who served as India head coach between 2005 to 2007, further said that the saliva ban will have a minimal effect on Australia's fast bowlers.

"None of them are big swingers of the ball – Starc might get some reverse swing – by and large it's the pace and bounce, I don't think we'll notice a huge difference, to be honest."
The former Australian captain further said artificial wax, as being developed by Kookaburra, won't be needed by the bowlers to shine the ball.

"Bowlers are inventive enough. If they can get perspiration on the ball, they'll get shine, they'll be able to preserve the ball unless it's a real hard, abrasive wicket," Chappell said.
"You've only got to keep enough shine on the ball, and perspiration will do that. I think it's a bloody storm in a teacup myself," he added.

According to new ICC rules, players will not be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball and if a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning.
A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommences.

International cricket, which has been on a halt since March following the outbreak of coronavirus, will resume with the three-Test series between England and West Indies from July 8, where all the matches will be played behind closed doors in "bio-secure environment".

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Greg Chappell COVID-19 saliva ban
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp