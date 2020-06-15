STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli sledged me for talking to his ex-girlfriend, reveals former England cricketer Nick Compton

Compton said he had bumped into Kohli's ex-girlfriend before the start of the series at a gathering in Ahmedabad in which former cricketers Kevin Pietersen and Yuvraj Singh were also present.

Published: 15th June 2020 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)

India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Former England batsman Nick Compton has revealed that he was sledged by Virat Kohli during the team's tour of India in 2012. Compton, who made his Test debut in that series, said that Kohli didn't like the fact that the England opener had chatted with his ex-girlfriend and was thus after him throughout the four-match rubber.

Compton said he had bumped into Kohli's ex-girlfriend before the start of the series at a gathering in Ahmedabad in which former cricketers Kevin Pietersen and Yuvraj Singh were also present.

"I definitely got a few words from Virat Kohli during the series. I think I bumped into his ex-girlfriend at the time before the series when out for an evening with Kevin Pietersen and myself, Yuvraj Singh... all of us were there, and she was there," Compton said while speaking on the Edges and Sledges Cricket Podcast.

"I just chatted to her and the word got back that I was speaking to her, and I don't think Virat Kohli was very happy with that. He had a few words to say to me every time I walked out to bat. He was trying to say that it was his girlfriend, and she was saying that it was her ex-boyfriend. It was like, 'Who's got the story right here,' you know what I mean?" he added.

Compton, who played 16 Test matches for England, said it was quite funny at the time and now when he recalls the incident, he ends up smiling about it. "We used it as a way to keep winding him up and, you know, trying to get in his head."

England had won that four-match Test series 2-1, their first in India since the 1984-85 tour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nick Compton Virat Kohli England
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp