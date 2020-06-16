STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
T20 World Cup in Australia this year is 'unrealistic', says CA chairman

The tournament is scheduled to take place from October 18 to November 15, and officials have previously said they are planning for it to proceed on those dates.

ICC T20 World Cup

ICC T20 World Cup (Photo | ICC T20 World Cup Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even though the International Cricket Council has decided to wait till July to decide on the fate of the T20 World Cup, hosts Cricket Australia (CA) Chairman Earl Eddings said the chances of the tournament going ahead as schedule in October-November is unrealistic.

Tuesday was a busy day in CA as they parted ways with its CEO Kevin Roberts as they set a reboot button to guide them through the future after the recent financial setbacks. Nick Hockley, who was the CEO of the T20 World Cup local organising committee, takes over the CA CEO post on an interim basis.

Speaking to reporters after Roberts stepped aside amidst mounting pressure, Eddings, citing the pandemic, said there are difficulties in hosting the T20 World Cup this year. Although Australian government has opened the stadiums for public in a phased manner, there are fears with regards to hosting a global event.

Considering 16 countries take part in the event, Australia expects fans to travel from sub-continent and UK. Though the Covid-19 crisis might see a big decline in number of touring fans, no government will be willing to take the risk.

"While it hasn't been formally called off this year, or postponed, trying to get 16 countries into Australia in the current world, where most countries are still going through COVID spiking, I think it's unrealistic, or it's going to be very, very difficult,” Eddings told reporters.
That CA is not in favour of hosting the tournament this year is already well known as it had already mentioned it to the ICC in a letter. The ICC has been dragging the decision to the amusement of many, especially the BCCI, which believes it is a ploy to ensure the Indian board gets little time to host the IPL.
 
In case the T20 World Cup doesn't take place this year, the BCCI will use the October-November window to host the IPL.

