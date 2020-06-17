STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Australia skipper Steve Waugh's manager helps India's physically-challenged cricketers

The Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI) secretary Ravi Chauhan on Wednesday, said, Medcalf took the initiative to help the disabled cricket players under the aegis of PCCAI.

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh. | AP File Photo

By PTI

MUMBAI: In a noble gesture, former Australia skipper Steve Waugh's manager Harley Medcalf raised Rs 1.5 lakh to help India's physically challenged cricketers, who are in financial distress due to lockdown in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

"When Medcalf came to know about the testing times of some of the disabled players of PCCAI, he decided to raise funds for these players."

"The efforts bore fruits and a sum of Rs 1,50,000- was collected. This money was transferred to 30 most needy players of PCCAI," said Chauhan.

"An amount of Rs 5,000 each have been granted to 30 disabled cricket players. This money has been directly transferred to their accounts," added Chauhan.

According to Chauhan, these players struggled to meet both ends.

"Every help is God-send for these players and they will always be thankful for this," added Chauhan.

Waugh's manager came to know about PCCAI, when earlier this year the former skipper had met these players for a project he had undertaken.

