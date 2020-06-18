STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Fans' passion and love keeps the team going: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has made no bones about the fact that the spectators are an integral part of representing the national team and winning game.

Published: 18th June 2020 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Indias limited-overs deputy skipper Rohit Sharma

Indias limited-overs deputy skipper Rohit Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Even as the cricketing world gears up to get back to action without fans with an eye on the coronavirus pandemic, India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has made no bones about the fact that the spectators are an integral part of representing the national team and winning games.

Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Rohit spoke about the day he realised the importance of fans. "You never realize you're playing for the Indian cricket team until you witness the support of the fans. I still remember when we won against Australia in the semi-final in 2007, our hotel was full of fans and they were all celebrating and dancing, I couldn't believe my eyes as I hadn't seen anything like this before.

"You always see fans in the stadium but that day at the hotel seeing all of those supporters I felt that it is the fans' passion and love that keeps the team going."

Earlier, Robin Uthappa had praised Rohit and Virat Kohli saying that while Rohit seems to have an eternity while facing the bowlers, Kohli stands out because of the way he can change gears from one format to the other.

"When I look at Rohit, I feel he has got eternity to play a ball. It just baffles you like where does he create that time. It's amazing to watch and so effortless. Even Virat for that matter, when you watch him bat from one version of the game to another, you can see how clearly, he has planned for each version of the game. In one-day cricket, he almost never hits the ball in the air, unless it's completely required during the course of the game.

"Similarly, in Test cricket, he is only going to hit the ball in the air once he has passed 120 or 150. But in T20 cricket, he pulls out the big shots and his orthodox big shots that you don't even think that he will play it, because you have seen him play so much of good cricket along the ground in ODI & Test cricket that you don't anticipate him playing that. Suddenly, the bowlers have to plan for each version of the game."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rohit Sharma
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp