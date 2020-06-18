STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

No Malinga in Sri Lanka's second residential camp in Kandy

A six-member unit of coaches and other support staff will work with the players during the camp at the Pallekele stadium.

Published: 18th June 2020 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Lasith Malinga - Sri Lanka - 08

Sri Lankan cricketer Lasith Malinga (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's Twenty20 captain Lasith Malinga will not be part of team's second residential training camp, starting June 22 in Kandy, as a 24-member squad was announced on Thursday.

A six-member unit of coaches and other support staff will work with the players during the camp at the Pallekele stadium.

"The arrangements for the next camp is aimed at becoming the best prepared international team post-Covid-19 and to be ready to play at any given time," said Mickey Arthur, the head coach of the team.

The squad members will continue to follow the health procedures, followed during the first camp, conducted earlier this month in Colombo.

Sri Lanka's next scheduled international engagement, the tour by India later this month, has been canceled while the Bangladesh tour scheduled for late July is still doubtful.

The squad for camp: Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Danushka Gunatilaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Embuldeniya, Oshada Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lasith malinga Malinga Sri lanka cricket training
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp