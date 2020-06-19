STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Cricket Australia ready for first woman CEO: Ellyse Perry

The 29-year-old feels Western Australia chief executive Christina Matthews could be a good option for the permanent role.

Published: 19th June 2020 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia is ready for a woman to be its CEO for the first time, according to premier all-rounder Ellyse Perry, who insists there are several deserving female candidates for the job.

Cricket Australia appointed T20 World Cup chief executive Nick Hockley in an interim role amid the financial crisis the body is facing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic after Kevin Roberts resigned from the post earlier this week.

The 29-year-old feels Western Australia chief executive Christina Matthews could be a good option for the permanent role.

"I think Cricket Australia has been ready for a female CEO for a long time," Perry told reporters in a video call.

"I know Chris was in discussions for the last round of hiring for the role.

I don't think its something that's new," she added.

Perry said there are several women, at high posts, who play a crucial role in the functioning of the board.

"We've got a number of women working in high executive roles in Cricket Australia, Belinda Clark and Steph Beltrame to name a couple.

They are absolutely pivotal in the way that we operate.

"So, yeah, I think there's some really strong representation within cricket and leadership in the organisation already," Perry said.

Earlier this week, CA removed 40 more staffers which included batting coach Graeme Hick.

However, the board confirmed that senior domestic tournaments across men's and women's cricket would not be reduced.

"We've been incredibly fortunate to be able to maintain the structure and make-up of our staff within the Australian team albeit maybe with slightly varied roles and hours," Perry said.

"In terms of the resourcing we've been able to keep our group together which I know from a player and staff perspective we are very grateful for given everything that's been going on," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cricket Australia Ellyse Perry
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp