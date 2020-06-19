Hard times for Tamil Nadu scorers, umpires

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The pandemic has ruined the lives of many people involved in cricket. Scorers, umpires and markers are in dire straits as there is no cricketing activity at the moment and thus have no income.

Take the case of A Manikandan, who is a TNCA and BCCI scorer, and a lawyer by profession at Madras High Court. Unfortunately, he has no income from both vocations. His scoring income has dried up due to lack of activity, and online filing of only important cases has hit his other vocation.

“I’ve been Alwarpet CC’s scorer in TNCA’s First Division League for the last five years. The season is over for my club, plus there are no matches at any level. I have to feed my aged parents. My wife is a homemaker and I have a four-year-old daughter to look after. We have no avenue for any income. We have to wait for the courts to start functioning normally and the virus to come under control, to survive.”

A Mathan, another TNCA scorer who works part-time and studies in college, is also in need of help. “I am doing my first year in M Sc (Sports Biomechanics). In my spare time, I do scoring. I lost my father recently. I have to take care of my aged mother and sister. Only if things improve we can survive.” he added.

S Srivathsan, an MA in Public Administration and a professional umpire, is also in financially poor health.

“Lockdown has led to stoppage of all cricketing activities and being a professional umpire I have no income. Sitting at home idle, I felt depressed,’’ said the 47-year-old. “I have started catering on door to door basis in my area to keep me occupied and earn some money.