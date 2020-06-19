STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sreesanth plots return after getting Kerala Cricket Association nod

Kerala coach Tinu Yohannan made it clear that Shanthakumaran Sreesanth will only be selected if he proves his fitness.

Published: 19th June 2020 08:44 AM

Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday.

Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: When S Sreesanth ran in to bowl to former Kerala captain Sachin Baby in the nets, pacers Basil Thampi and MD Nidheesh looked on in attention. The two and everyone else present let out a cheer when the ball whizzed past him.

During the three hour practice at a private facility on Thursday, the 37-year-old didn’t look out of place.  Sreesanth’s story has been a spectacular fall from grace as he went from winning two World Cups to a tainted cricketer. However, with his ban being lifted in September, the speedster wants to have a second innings.

With the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) saying that they are ready to welcome Sreesanth back, and the departure of seasoned pacer Sandeep Warrier to Tamil Nadu, Sreesanth could get his wish.

“I’m not trying to take up cricket again just to play first-class and prove anything to anybody. I want to play because I missed playing this game more than anything in this world for the last seven years and that’s something which I cannot get back,” said Sreesanth.

Coach Tinu Yohannan made it clear that Sreesanth will only be selected if he proves his fitness. “He will be a great addition because he can guide the youngsters. But he will have to prove that he can cope with the rigours of domestic cricket.”

Sreesanth said that he is ready to convince Yohannan. “I’ve been preparing for it for the last two-and-a-half years especially. I’ve changed my fitness routines. I’ve followed a  schedule sent by Ramji Srinivasan (former India trainer). I’ve also been taking advice from Tim Grover, who was Michael Jordan’s trainer,” said Sreesanth.

Sreesanth will be competing for a place with the likes of Thampi, Nidheesh, Asif KM and Basil NP.  “It will be down to the coach and selectors but we will happily welcome him back if he can prove himself,” said KCA president Sajan Varghese.

